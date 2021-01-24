Deputies arrest man wanted in Sept. armed robbery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a 2020 package store robbery.
Frank Davis, Jr., 47, of Denmark, is charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to deputies.
He became a suspect just a few weeks following an incident in which a gunman demanded money after entering the North Road Liquor Store on Sept. 3, deputies said in a Facebook post.
Investigators say the man who robbed the business escaped with a small amount of cash.
“We were able to identify this individual not long after this robbery occurred and obtained warrants on him,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Like I’ve said before, you can run. But we’re right behind you until we find you.”
Ravenell said deputies and U.S. Marshals determined Davis was in Spartanburg County and arrested him Wednesday.
An armed robbery that occurred earlier that day remains under investigation, Ravenell said.
Davis faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.
