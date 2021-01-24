Dothan girl writes letter to Kamala Harris, “You are my role model”

Congratulations on being the first female African American to be sworn into office. I know the road has been very crazy and like a rollercoaster, but you did something a lot of people said couldn’t be done. I would like to thank you for showing young black girls like me that anything is possible if you set your mind to it. You’re my role model. Thank you again and may God bless along the rest of the way,” reads Makayla’s letter.