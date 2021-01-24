Highway Patrol investigating crash involving Berkeley County deputy, K-9

VIDEO: Highway Patrol investigating crash involving Berkeley County deputy, K-9
By Patrick Phillips | January 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 12:04 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of its officers and K-9s were involved in a crash Saturday night.

The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Bethera Road in the Bonneau area, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

The officer and the K-9 officer suffered only minor injuries when their vehicle was rear-ended, she said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Authorities have not yet said whether charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.