McMaster touts progress in SC vaccinations, but pushes for more

The state is still vaccinating people following to its Phase 1A plan, which mostly includes first responders and residents and staff members of long-term care facilities and nursing homes. But in the past two weeks, additional people have been added to the number who can now get the vaccine. Those additions include people 70 and older; those 65 and older who are hospitalized; employees who are mission-critical for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the state, and parents who are home caregivers of a child who is medically fragile or complex or severely disabled.