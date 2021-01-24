SC reports 3,450 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunday’s report on COVID-19 in South Carolina edged the state’s death toll closer to the 6,000-mark.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,450 new and 119 probable COVID-19 cases and 60 confirmed and 8 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 376,987 confirmed cases, 41,338 probable cases, 5,915 confirmed deaths and 632 probable deaths.
Sunday’s report tallied the results of 13,560 individual test results, of which 25.4% were positive.
