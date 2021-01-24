‘She’s still my mom but then, it’s like she’s not’: COVID-19 and the impact it’s had on a Ga. family

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia daughter is asking for prayers as her mother recovers from COVID-19.
Cherika Hardrick is holding on to every moment that she has with her mom a little tighter these days after almost losing her to COVID-19.
“She’s still my mom but then, it’s like she’s not my mom if that makes sense,” explained Hardrick.
Her mom, Lynette Moore, was recently released from the hospital after moving around to different facilities over the past nine months.
Lynette entered a hospital last spring with flu-like symptoms, but she didn’t go alone. Her husband of almost 20 years and Cherika’s step-father was also admitted with flu-like symptoms. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive to leave the hospital. And Moore, to this day, isn’t fully aware of her husband’s passing.
“Does she ask for him at all?” WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint asked.
“No,” replied Hardrick
“She knows that something has happened, she’s just really not there?” asked Bobby.
“Yeah,” said Hardrick.
Moore, who is from Cuthbert, is in physical and occupational therapy now as she continues her road to recovery.
Doctors told Hardrick that her mom has the potential to make a full recovery if she just has the willpower and if they can find the source of why she’s just not energetic.
“The hardest part of the day is like getting her up and getting her into a routine,” explained Hardrick.
But Hardrick’s strength doesn’t come without its challenges.
“I don’t allow her to see me cry. I have to be strong for her,” Hardrick told WALB.
Hardrick is an only child and is teleworking right now. She said she hopes she can get back the independent mom she remembers before COVID-19 turned Moore’s life upside down.
“Keep the prayers rolling that I can get my old mom back that you saw in those pictures,” Hardrick told Poitevint.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, a drive-thru parade will be held in honor of Lynette coming back home.
It will start at 3 p.m. and will be held in the 200 block of Nelson Coffin Drive in Cuthbert.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.