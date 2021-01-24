Officials identify three teens shot, killed hours apart Saturday in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Three teenagers were shot and killed Saturday night in Rock Hill.
York County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was found shot at a home on McShae Road near Rock Hill around 9:30 p.m. Paul Harts, from Ridgeway, S.C., later died at the hospital, according to the York County Coroner.
About three hours earlier, police say two males -- 17-year-old Zyon Minton and 18-year-old Digarian Foster - were found shot just before 7 p.m. outside of a home on Byars Street. They were taken to the hospital where they died, according to Rock Hill Police.
No arrests have been made in either case.
Jack Logan with the organization “Put the Guns Down Now Young People” is urging teens to stop the senseless killings and for the community to come forward with information.
“Turn yourself in cause it never should’ve happened and if anyone knows where they’re at - tell the police,” he said.
Logan is based in S.C. and will be traveling to Rock Hill Tuesday to hand out gun locks and speak to youth and families about ending the violence.
Officers don’t believe either homicide appear to be related at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321 or crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.
If anyone has any information about the double homicide on Byars Street, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.
