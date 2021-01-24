Coroner identifies two teenagers killed in double homicide outside home in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot and killed Saturday evening in Rock Hill.
Officers say two males -- 17-year-old Zyon Minton and 18-year-old Digarian Foster - were found shot just before 7 p.m. outside of a home on Byars Street. They were taken to the hospital where they died, according to Rock Hill Police.
Police say they don’t have anyone in custody.
No other information was provided.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.
Later that night, York County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was found shot at a home on McShae Road near Rock Hill around 9:30 p.m. He later died at the hospital.
He was identified as 19-year-old Paul Harts.
