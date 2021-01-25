Soggy Wednesday ahead! Cooling down for the end of the week.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wet weather continues into our Wednesday as we track a slow moving cold front and area of low pressure moving east. The rain could be heavy at times, especially during the day on Wednesday. Much cooler with the rain for the day, highs in the low 60′s. High pressure will move back into the area later this week with cooler temperatures. By Thursday, highs will only be back in the lower 50′s and we will see some freezing temperatures when you wake up Friday morning and possible Saturday morning especially away from the coast.