Another COVID-19 vaccination site opens in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network says they are launching another COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those included in Phase One of the vaccine distribution.
Starting Wednesday, Fetter officials say they will be vaccinating all those who fall in Phase One distribution guidelines.
Fetter Health Care says Phase One includes distribution of the vaccine to healthcare workers, persons over the age of 70, mission-critical government employees, long-term care facility residents and staff, and parents who are home caregivers of a child who is medically fragile or complex or severely disabled.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Royal Missionary Baptist Church located at 4761 Luella Avenue in North Charleston.
Fetter says they plan to give vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis at the clinic site, and vaccinations will only be provided to people who meet the Phase One criteria.
Persons who qualify to receive the vaccine should complete an on-site registration upon arrival and Fetter says those anticipating a vaccine should bring personal identification in order to verify they are 70 years of age or older, or proof of employment, as well as, insurance cards, if applicable.
“We are continuing to work with community partners to get the vaccine in those vulnerable areas of our communities,” Fetter CEO Aretha R. Powers (Jones) said “Collaboration is key to our success and we are grateful to be a part of the solution.”
Fetter says they will continue providing updates on its COVID-19 vaccination and testing through its social media channel and website.
