Charleston mayor hopes to make improvements for racial justice, fight against pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From dealing with the pandemic, to flooding and climate change, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says he hopes to make many improvements this year.
During his state of the city address on Tuesday night, the mayor spoke about working with medical communities once vaccines become widely distributed.
He also emphasized focus on supporting local businesses with initiatives the city has created like the Central Business District Improvement Commission, revolving loan fund, and changes to parking and zoning.
With flooding, the mayor says they will face three major decisions this year to set the course on protection strategies.
“First, we will consider a new citywide comprehensive plan that puts flooding at the center of our future development decisions by implementing the land use recommendations of the Dutch Dialogues,” Tecklenburg said.
Conversations around racial justice will also continue well into the new year.
The mayor reflected on work they have done in the past and what they will do now.
“The stage is now set in 2021 for real and meaningful progress toward equity and inclusion for all our citizens, as our Commission on Equity, Diversity and Racial Conciliation readies its far-reaching proposals for City Council,” he said.
Tecklenburg is also hoping to take a deeper look into housing affordability in the city of Charleston, including an investment of $50 million into affordable housing.
The mayor spoke about the city’s top priorities in 2021, a year that’s offering its own unique blend of challenges.
Tecklenburg spoke about the city’s battle against COVID-19 which is a top priority. It was just a few weeks ago the mayor announced the city was rolling back its reopening plans because of the rising cases of COVID-19. The city has also stepped up its enforcement of the current mask ordinance.
Other than dealing with the pandemic, the mayor laid out plans to deal with infrastructure with a special focus on rising sea waters and plans to address flooding.
