Police: Man arrested after domestic altercation escalates into stabbing

By Riley Bean | January 26, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 2:59 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department have arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman during a domestic altercation.

Police arrested 34-year-old Montez Terrell Dozier.

CPD Public Information Officer Charles E. Francis said police responded to the 1600 block of N. Woodmere Drive at around 1:48 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived they say they found a female victim who had been cut on the left thigh by a folding knife.

Francis said the victim recalled the suspect arriving at her house at approximately 1:30 a.m. and beginning an altercation which escalated to the cutting.

The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina and officers say the injury is non-life threatening. Francis says the suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

