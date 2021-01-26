Police: Man arrested after domestic altercation escalates into stabbing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department have arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman during a domestic altercation.
Police arrested 34-year-old Montez Terrell Dozier.
CPD Public Information Officer Charles E. Francis said police responded to the 1600 block of N. Woodmere Drive at around 1:48 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived they say they found a female victim who had been cut on the left thigh by a folding knife.
Francis said the victim recalled the suspect arriving at her house at approximately 1:30 a.m. and beginning an altercation which escalated to the cutting.
The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina and officers say the injury is non-life threatening. Francis says the suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.