Deputies: Two arrested in connection to man’s murder after using fake facebook account to lure victim

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested two people accused of using a fake Facebook profile to lure a man to a location in Moncks Corner where he was murdered.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Jerrod Lee Smith and 40-year-old Melissa Marie Mosley.
They were both arrested on Jan. 22 with Smith facing charges of murder and Moseley charged with accessory before the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of murder.
Their charges stem from an investigation on Jan. 2 when deputies responded to the Perry Hill area of Moncks Corner for a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
The driver, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Dwayne Legette, was found inside of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Legette later died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained from the shooting.
The sheriff’s office said detectives from both agencies worked together, during a thorough investigation, to reveal evidence that Smith was the shooter and Mosley was involved with setting up Legette and then aiding Smith afterward.
“There are unfortunate times when a suspect uses companionship to lure in a victim.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Meeting strangers online can be dangerous but there are things users can do to ensure their safety. The arrests of two dangerous people were made possible by the collaboration between Berkeley County and Moncks Corner detectives.”
Smith and Mosley are being held without bond at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this case and identify additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Berkeley County dispatch at (843) 719-4505.
The sheriff’s office said before the Jan. 2 murder, officers with the Moncks Corner Police Department investigated a similar case which happened on Merrimack Road in the Town of Moncks Corner.
A report states that in this case, a victim was also lured to an area by someone using a fake Facebook profile. That victim arrived at the location to meet a female subject but was met with a person dressed in black and armed with a gun.
Authorities say the victim attempted to get away in his vehicle and was shot as he was leaving.
