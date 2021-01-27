Beloved Lexington 4 bus driver seriously injured in stabbing after offering man a ride

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington School District Four bus driver remains in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times, by simply offering a man a ride.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says Mark Wannamaker picked up 25-year-old Marshal Hogston of Swansea at the BP Gas Station on South Main Street in Gaston Saturday afternoon.
Not long after, they say Hogston stole Wannamaker’s car, stabbed him, and dropped him off in front of a home in the 300 block of Havenwood Drive.
“I was heartbroken,” said fellow bus driver, Rhonda Coleman. “I just couldn’t believe that this could happen.”
LCSD says people who live on Havenwood Drive called 911, but Wannamaker’s injuries were so serious he had to be airlifted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Close friends and co-workers say Wannamaker was stabbed in the stomach and the face and is currently in a medically induced coma, awaiting additional surgeries.
“He would do anything for anybody, and everybody is devastated about what happened,” said Lexington 4 bus driver, Donna Torres.
Police say Wannamaker was able to give them a first name while he was waiting to be transported to the hospital.
In less than 48 hours, deputies used video surveillance to identify the suspect as Marshal Hogston. Hogston was taken into custody and has been charged with attempted murder, carjacking, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Tuesday morning, he was denied bond and is being held at Lexington County Detention Center.
Mark’s co-workers say he will be out of work for a long time, and the damage to his eyesight may possibly keep him from ever returning to the job he loved, transporting children to school.
“That would be devastating,” said Torres. “He loves his coworkers, as well as we love him, and he would miss some of his children. I believe it would devastate him.”
Lexington School District Four sent WIS a statement saying, “Lexington School District Four is blessed to be a family who cares and supports each other. Our hearts and prayers are with our co-worker and his family during this time.”
Some of Wannamaker’s co-workers set up a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery and medical bills. To donate, click or tap here.
