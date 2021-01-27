CCSD, CofC partnering up for accelerated learning program for high school students

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is partnering with the College of Charleston to give high school students another opportunity to receive college credit and learn at an accelerated level.
The district said the College of Charleston Scholars Academy will provide advanced learning courses for select high school students.
CCSD officials say the program is only for students zoned to attend West Ashley High School and Burke High School. Current 8th grade students zoned for District 10 and 20 are currently eligible.
“It’s incredible that we’re able to offer our students such a wide variety of course offerings and to partner with the College of Charleston... is awesome,” West Ashley High School Principal Ryan Cumback said. “I know our students are really pumped our families are really excited.
District officials say the academy will provide a rigorous course of study via honors, Advanced Placement, and dual enrollment courses. It will allow students enrolled to explore fields of study under the guidance of both CCSD and CofC teachers and counselors.
Student have the potential to earn up to two years of college credits and they could also learn on the CofC Campus their senior year. The college credits are transferable to other colleges as well.
CofC’s Dean of the School of Education, Health and Human Performance Fran Welch says they are pleased to partner with CCSD.
“Our partnership and shared vision for this initiative will provide a new avenue for students’ progression to, and success in, higher education and meaningful careers,” Welch said.
A total of 30 rising 9th graders will be selected to begin the program next school year.
“The possibilities are endless, we see this as a way to expand what is already in place,” Burke High Executive Principal Cheryl Swinton said. “I’m hoping that parents and students will share their interest.”
There is no application process. However, district officials will select students that are interested based on things like student course grades, assessment data and teacher recommendations.
“The College of Charleston Scholars Academy is one of our many efforts to prepare students for post-secondary readiness and success,” CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said. “We’re grateful for the generous support of and partnership with the College of Charleston and are looking forward to the outstanding things our students can achieve as a result.”
Students who want to be considered for the CofC Scholars Academy must complete an interest form on the CCSD School Choice website here.
There will be virtual information sessions for parents and students to learn more. Information will also be posted on the West Ashley and Burke High Schools’ websites soon.
