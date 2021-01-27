Charleston multi-cuisine eatery closing its doors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The exploratory food court, Workshop is closing its doors sometime this spring.
The space has hosted upwards of thirty different concept restaurants in 48 months and ten diverse concepts are expected to open their own brick-and-mortar locations by the end of this year.
“We’ve spent thousands of hours thinking about how to help other people with their [businesses] and that’s very rewarding, but also feel like it’s had a good run and felt like an appropriate time to close it,” Workshop owner Michael Shemtov said. “COVID certainly slowed us down, but I think the decision to close was just looking ahead to the next five years. It was hard to imagine keeping dedicated to it.”
Shemtov says there isn’t a firm date for the closure, but they do expect to be open until sometime in May. Organizers want to encourage people to visit one of the six current concepts: SinoTacos, Ma’am Saab, South Philly Steaks, Blazing Star Cafe, Saha, and Sushi-Wa Izakaya.
The owners of Ma’am Saab say the next steps for them will be to open their own space on Meeting Street where Jestine’s Kitchen used to be.
They say they are grateful for all the experience they have received from Workshop.
“Our sincere gratitude for the investors that kept this place going because if it had not been for them we wouldn’t have been here,” Co-owner Raheel Gauba said.
The restaurant will stay open at Workshop until May before they move to their new location.
“We invite everyone to come in and try all the concepts,” Co-owner Maryam Ghaznavi said. “We plan on bringing new activities and new menu items, so enjoy it while it lasts and give these restaurants another chance in the next three months.”
Sushi-Wa is expected to continue to operate in the “cube” beyond the spring, but the organizer says this is just until they transition into their own brick and mortar.
Scott Shor is the operating partner of the Edmund’s Oast group, which includes Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. The brewery is located right next to Workshop.
Shor says they have enjoyed a neighborly partnership with the variety of tenants. As the restaurants continue to try and figure out their future, he says the Workshop space allowed people to find their footing.
“Some people might learn that there is something more beyond Workshop and some people might learn that this might not be the greatest fit for them,” he said.
Workshop says they will have a Wine Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. this Wednesday, along with Community Yoga on Feb 6th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
