City of Charleston to co-host stimulus webinar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they will be co-hosting a stimulus webinar for small business.
City and state officials say they will not only go through how to apply for the second round of stimulus funding, but they will also go through how to apply for nearly $1 million in city funding.
The webinar is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
City of Charleston’s Women and Minority Enterprise Manager Ruth Jordan says a majority of women and minority owned business were left out of the last round of stimulus funding, and they want to keep that from happening again
“We understand that these businesses were not prepared,” Jordan said. “They didn’t know where to go, how to go, or how to apply, or more importantly understanding the entire process.”
At Wednesday’s webinar, the city says their Business Services Division and the U.S. Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center will take people, step-by-step, through how to apply for federal funding.
Jordan says they will also discuss the Economic Development Assistance funding available through the city, along with grants from the council of governments. She says majority of small businesses in the Lowcountry have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, yet few know they can apply for local funding.
Nearly 300 people have already registered and Jordan says they are requesting that everyone register ahead of time through Zoom.
Because of high demand, Jordan says the city did increase their technology to be able to reach more people. If the Zoom call does reach capacity, everything will also be streamed on Facebook Live and people can still ask questions in the comment section.
