Columbia murder suspect arrested in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Sheriff’s office says a man wanted on double homicide charges has been arrested in North Charleston.
Deputies say James Jamar Toatley, 32, is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after he was arrested at a home in North Charleston Tuesday evening.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says Toatley was wanted for the Dec. 19 murder of two men at the Motor City Market convenience store in Richland County.
Lott says the incident began when Toatley got into a confrontation with two men inside the business. In an attempt to defuse the situation, deputies say the two men headed for their car, where two others were waiting.
Toatley, however, began shooting into the car at them and deputies say two were struck by gunfire.
While one victim died on scene, deputies say the other died at the hospital and the other two passengers were not injured.
Deputies say Toatley was taken into custody without incident by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service.
“He is a very dangerous individual who has a total disregard for human life. Two of the killings from our deadly December were at the hands of this man,” Sheriff Lott said. “Our county is a safer place because he has been arrested. You can run and hide but we’ll find you.”
Toatley is being held in Charleston County and will be brought back to Richland County Wednesday, deputies say.
