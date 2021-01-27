Rain on the way out! Cold on the way back!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system that brought us a lot of rain on Wednesday will continue to move off the coast as drier air works into the area behind it. Rain will taper off tonight with decreasing clouds overnight. Lows will be near 40 degrees, much cooler than the past few nights. High pressure will move back into the area tomorrow behind the front with cooler temperatures and more sunshine. Highs will only be in the low 50′s Thursday and Friday and morning temperatures each day will be near/below freezing, especially away from the coast. Another system will approach the Lowcountry later this weekend.
THIS EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Rain will taper off after sunset, decreasing clouds overnight and cold. LOW: 43
THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, a stray shower possible before sunrise. HIGH: 52. LOW: 35
FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. HIGH: 52. LOW: 35.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. HIGH: 58. LOW: 39.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers likely later in the afternoon. HIGH: 67. LOW: 48.
MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, much cooler. HIGH: 54. LOW: 36.
