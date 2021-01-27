Coroners: Delay in death certificates a much bigger problem, DHEC ‘sugar-coated’ issue

“For the most part, (the system process) is somewhat better. Funeral homes are able to get death certificates generated; they’re just not signed. On the coroners’ side of things, most coroners’ offices are now being able to sign death certificates. But as a coroner, we only sign death certificates that are coroner cases. And not everybody that dies is a coroner’s case,” Ridgeway said. “So these cases that, for people who are dying in the hospital, who are being treated for an illness, their doctors are signing those death certificates, and those are the ones that we’re waiting on.”