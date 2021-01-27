DHEC hosts COVID-19 vaccine briefing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they will host a COVID-19 vaccine briefing.
Officials say the meeting will be from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and it will be livestreamed.
The 30-minute meeting will feature comments from DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler. Officials say the meeting is meant to update people on the state’s vaccine roll out efforts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
