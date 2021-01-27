Free COVID-19 testing coming to CARTA bus hubs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You can soon get tested for COVID-19 for no cost at some CARTA bus hubs.
The public transportation company says starting on Monday, Feb.1 there will be mobile testing kiosks at two hubs.
There will be one at the CARTA Hub on 63 Mary Street in Charleston and another one at the CARTA Superstop in North Charleston on 3376 Rivers Avenue.
Walk-up testing will be available from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. Pre-registration for testing is available online at www.gogettested.com. Those seeking tests can also register onsite with assistance from staff.
CARTA officials say the sites will help make testing more accessible to people. Officials say the turnaround time for test results is about two to four days.
Officials ay the tests will be administered through the WellHealth GoGetTested program and samples will be collected orally via pain-free oropharyngeal swab.
CARTA and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have partnered up for the test program.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.