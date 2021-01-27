Gamecocks release 2021 football schedule

The Gamecocks’ SEC home opener is slated for Sept. 25, the final Saturday of the month, against the Kentucky Wildcats. Carolina holds an 18-13-1 advantage in the all-time series, including a 9-5-1 lead when the game in played in Columbia. Kentucky has held the upper hand recently, winning six of the last seven meetings between these two Eastern Division rivals, following a stretch in which the Gamecocks won 13 of 14 decisions between 2000 and 2013.