McMaster touts support for Fetal Heartbeat Bill before Senate debate enters 2nd day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference to share his support for South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which is currently being debated in the state Senate.
The governor was joined by pro-life leaders from across the state including Palmetto Family, SC Citizens for Life, the SC Baptist Convention and the Diocese of Charleston.
Several members of the General Assembly who support the bill also spoke.
The Fetal Heartbeat Bill would ban abortions in South Carolina around six to eight weeks, after a heartbeat is detected.
Tuesday, state senators voted to add exemptions to the bill for women who were victims of rape or incest.
Wednesday, debate over the bill enters its second day in the Senate.
A similar bill proposed in the last legislative session did not pass.
But this session is different.
With large Republican majorities in the General Assembly, the bill is expected to move through quickly.
McMaster said he will sign it when and if it reaches his desk.
However, the fate of the law could still be in doubt at that point, as similar legislation in other states have been locked up in court challenges.
This story will be updated.
