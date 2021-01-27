Live 5 Scambusters: Never pay to ‘jump the line’ for coronavirus vaccines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The eagerness to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may mean people are more vulnerable to scams.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says the most common pandemic-related scam currently relates to vaccine availability.
“What these scammers are claiming is that you can get the vaccine earlier than other people.” Communications Director Bailey Parker said. “They’re saying, ‘We can get you up in line because coronavirus vaccines are hard to come by.’”
The scammers may want payment or personal information in exchange for a purported vaccine or a shorter wait time.
“If anyone is trying to get any of your private information - huge red flag,” Parker said. “If they are trying to get your financial information: debit card number, credit card number, checking account number - even bigger red flag.”
For more information on making a vaccine appointment click here.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.