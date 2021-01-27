Mount Pleasant Town Council reviewing plans for business development

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A vacant lot about a mile from the Ravenel Bridge off-ramp in Mount Pleasant could soon see new developments.
Plans show developers want to build the businesses just past the intersection of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and Magrath Darby Boulevard.
The lot designated for construction is an empty four-and-a-half acre piece of property visible from Highway 17, right across from the Patriots Plaza.
The empty lot has been used as a drive-in movie location for Moonlite Theaters and also a COVID-19 testing location.
The Mount Pleasant Planning Department says a 7/11 gas station has applied for a portion of the spot and it would be next to an existing Shell and Scotchman gas station. The town is planning for convenience store and separate gas pumps, but the specific gas station is not confirmed yet.
Additionally a new Car Wash, called “Tommy Car Wash” is proposed to come in next to the incoming 7/11. It would be the first Tommy Car Wash in Mount Pleasant, but plans show it having a drive-thru car wash and separate vacuum area.
Plans also show a new road coming between the proposed convenience store and car wash here. They show that it would be an access road from Johnnie Dodds Blvd.
While the tenant is yet to be decided, plans show the town is looking host a third business in the back of the site. One plan suggests a bank is interested in the spot, but the town says that has not yet been finalized.
The Town of Mount Pleasant Design Review Board is meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to review the conceptual plans for the property.
