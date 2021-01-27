MUSC continues COVID-19 trials, give more vaccine choices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says they are looking to continue clinical vaccine trials to provide more choices for the public.
As many people wait for their shot at a COVID-19 vaccine, researchers at MUSC say they are looking for volunteers to take part in two large clinical trials.
“We need more choices,” MUSC Assistant Provosts for Research Dr. Patrick Flume said “What a lot of sites are realizing is that they don’t have enough vaccine to go around. If we are completely dependent upon the approved products, which are Pfizer and Moderna, there is not enough drug to vaccinate the population yet.”
MUSC says the Janssen and Novavax vaccines are among about 20 vaccines in large-scale trials across the country. They say their researchers are trying to figure out how well they work against the coronavirus. MUSC’s participation adds to its list of efforts to fight COVID-19, Flume said.
“MUSC has been part of not just vaccine trials, but also the convalescent plasma study and the Regeneron monoclonal antibody studies,” Flume said. “We’ve been working on the biorepository. We’ve been working together on all things COVID.”
MUSC says the Janssen vaccine is being tested in two different trials. They say one is looking at how effective a single dose is, the other at whether two doses are better. MUSC says they are involved in studying the two-dose version.
In both cases, MUSC says the Janssen drug uses a harmless, lab-altered virus. Their hope is that the virus’s DNA will cause an immune response that will protect against COVID-19. The two shots are given about two months apart.
The Novavax trial also involves two shots, but MUSC says they’re given just three weeks apart. Hospital leaders say the Novavax vaccine uses a lab-made version of the coronavirus’ spike protein, combining it with an ingredient designed to help it trigger a stronger immune response.
Both trials will include about 30,000 people across the country and Flume says people “...Can be part of something important.”
The trials are open to people 18 and older and Flume said they want to get a wide range of people involved.
“There’s a particular interest in making sure that we recruit a representative population,” Flume said. “So we definitely want to get people over the age of 65. We definitely want to get African American and Hispanic populations so we have confidence that the vaccines are working in everybody.”
Flume says he knows that some people may be reluctant to join a vaccine trial because they’re afraid it will keep them from getting an approved vaccine once they’re eligible.
“What people need to know is we want to vaccinate them, everyone in the state of South Carolina, we want to get them vaccinated. We need to be creating products that will vaccinate the world because if we can’t get it under control, it’s going to keep coming back to haunt us,” Flume said.
