N. Charleston warming shelter to reopen in preparation for cold night, Thursday
Officials with the warming shelter say guests must register between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday if they hope to stay the night. Additionally, they say all guests must leave by 7 a.m. Friday. (Source: Live 5)
By Riley Bean | January 27, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 12:56 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter says the extremely low temperatures forecasted have prompted them to reopen for the night.

Officials with the warming shelter say guests must register between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday if they hope to stay the night. Additionally, they say all guests must leave by 7 a.m. Friday.

The shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston and officials say they provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging, and an optional devotion.

For a free connecting ride to the warming shelter, officials say to board a CARTA bus following Route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Policy states pets are not permitted and due to social distancing requirements, the shelter will have a 40 person capacity. Officials say the operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so they recommend guests arrive early.

Finally, they say all guests will be screened for COVID-19 prior to entry by medical professionals. Unfortunately, officials say they are unable to accommodate symptomatic guests.

All shelter guests will be required to wear a mask at all times unless eating, showering, or sleeping, but officials say masks will be provided.

