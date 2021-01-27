Police make multiple arrests in catalytic converter ring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested three men for stealing catalytic converters.
Jail records show David Charles Sweat, 31, has been charged with distribution of nonferrous metals and giving false information to police. Damien Michael Freeman 30, has been charged with unlawful possession of nonferrous metals. Andy David Martin II, 34, has been charged with malicious injury to real or personal property to obtain nonferrous metals.
Police say they first responded at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday to the 7100 block of Rivers Avenue. Officers say they were dispatched in reference to a security guard who could hear noises consistent with someone cutting off catalytic converters.
When they arrived, officers say the set up a perimeter around the business, but observed a silver truck in the back of a nearby cemetery with three men standing near it.
Upon interacting with the men, police say they recognized them from wanted posters that listed them as being involved in numerous other catalytic converter thefts.
When officers checked the truck, they say they found three catalytic converters in the bed, as well as a bag containing tools consistent with catalytic converter theft.
All three have been detained at Al Cannon Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.
