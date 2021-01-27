Report: Man shoots friend in the foot during attempt to collect borrowed money

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have arrested a man who is accused of shooting his friend in the foot during an attempt to collect borrowed money from him.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Renee Velazquez.
He was arrested following an investigation on Tuesday when deputies responded to a home on Edgewater Road in Pineville for someone who had been shot.
The victim, identified as a 23-year-old man, was found to be sitting in a car with a towel wrapped around his foot.
The responding deputy reported that an investigation revealed the suspect told the victim that he was going to collect his money before firing two shots, one of which struck the victim.
The victim told investigators that he had borrowed some money from the suspect to pay some taxes, and the suspect had shot him in the foot. The victim said he was confused as to why the suspect shot him since they were friends and he was not expecting it.
A witness told deputies he heard the gunfire and was nearly struck by the suspect’s vehicle which was leaving following the shooting. Another witness said she heard the suspect was going to be back in two week and he had better have his money.
Deputies say they later located the suspect at a home where his vehicle was spotted.
