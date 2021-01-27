Report ranks South Carolina among top in nation for COVID-19 vaccine use

“While South Carolina, like other states, currently faces limited supplies of vaccines, DHEC continues to work with the Governor, South Carolina Hospital Association, South Carolina Medical Association, hospitals and other key providers to help get shots into the arms of South Carolinians as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “Our ultimate goal is to save lives, and we thank the vaccine providers across our state for their work to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to the public as well as thanking South Carolinians for their desire to get vaccinated.”