South Carolina reports 2,621 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,621 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Today’s report also included 228 new probable cases and 9 new probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 384,556 confirmed cases, 42,675 probable cases, 6,030 confirmed deaths and 643 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 10,470 individual test results, of which 25.0% were positive.
As of Wednesday, a total of 4,760,665 million COVID-19 tests have been performed statewide.
