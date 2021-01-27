Tidelands Health CEO writes letter to governor, supports appointing COVID-19 vaccine logistics director

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader of Tidelands Health is supporting the idea of appointing a COVID-19 vaccine logistics director to help with the state’s distribution plan.
President and CEO Bruce Bailey wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster stating he supports the proposal brought on by Senators Stephen Goldfinch and Nikki Seltzer.
Last week, Goldfinch, a Republican serving the Murrells Inlet area, and Setlzer, a Democrat for District 26, wrote a letter asking that McMaster tap former Adjutant Gen. Bob Livingston to be COVID-19 logistics director for South Carolina.
According to the senators, the logistics of receiving, distributing, and injecting increased future doses of the vaccine is of a magnitude that the Department of Health and Environmental Control is, “respectfully, not prepared to handle.”
Bailey said in his letter to McMaster that Tidelands Health is proudly working alongside DHEC and other state agencies to vaccinate the community, but said more help is needed.
“As vaccine supply increases in the coming weeks and months, appointment of a COVID-19 vaccine logistics director as proposed by Senators Goldfinch and Setzler would be a valuable asset in the state’s efforts to vaccinate millions of South Carolinians as quickly as possible,” Bailey wrote.
In the letter, he added that Tidelands has administered more than 8,000 doses of vaccine to those who are eligible in Phase 1a and they expect to vaccinate thousands more in the weeks ahead.
