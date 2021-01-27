Troopers searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are asking for the public’s help to locate a car that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Dorchester County.
It happened on Jan. 23 at 12:44 a.m. on SC-642/Dorchester Road west of Orangeburg Road where a car struck a body in the roadway and left the scene.
“The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision,” SCHP officials said.
Troopers said the suspect was driving a 2003-2004 Toyota Camry, and believed to be silver. The vehicle should have damage to the left front/driver side front, according to investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
