Boeing 787 assembly consolidation in South Carolina to begin in March

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing will move all 787 production to the Palmetto State this March, according to a fourth-quarter results report released by the airline manufacturer.
On Wednesday, officials said the 787 program plans to transition its production from 6 to 5 per month in March 2021, at which point the 787 final assembly will be consolidated to Boeing South Carolina.
Last Fall, company officials said production of the 787 Dreamliner will move to the North Charleston facility beginning in mid-2021.
Currently, the 787 is currently produced in North Charleston and at a plant in Everett, Washington.
The company began assembling 787-8 and 787-9 airplanes at its Everett site in 2007, and brought the North Charleston facility on line as a second final assembly line in 2010.
However, only the North Charleston site is set up to build the larger 787-10 model. Production of the smaller 787 models will continue in Everett until the program transitions.
