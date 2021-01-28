Moncks Corner police file charges in shooting of second man lured by Facebook account

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have filed charges against three people after a second man was shot after being lured by a Facebook account to a location in Moncks Corner.
The Moncks Corner Police Department charged 25-year-old Jerrod Lee Smith and 40-year-old Melissa Marie Mosley with attempted murder. Both of them were originally arrested on Jan. 22 in connection to a murder where another man was lured by a fake Facebook account and killed.
In addition, 22-year-old Elijah Munger was arrested on Tuesday in Indiana on charges of attempted murder.
The trio’s charges stem from an investigation on Jan. 1 when police officers responded to Merrimack Boulevard for a report of someone being shot at while he was in his car after being lured to the area through Facebook Messenger to meet someone.
When the victim arrived, someone approached his car with a gun and shot into his vehicle as the victim fled the area, a report states.
Munger was captured with the assistance from the SLED Fugitive Unit and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Peru, Indiana.
He’s currently being detained in Indiana and awaiting extradition to South Carolina.
Smith and Mosley had previously been arrested and charged in connection to a murder on Jan. 2 after investigators say they allegedly lured a man by using a fake Facebook account to a location in Berkeley County where he was shot and killed.
The suspects were both arrested on Jan. 22 with Smith facing charges of murder and Moseley charged with accessory before the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of murder.
The investigation began when investigators responded to the Perry Hill area of Moncks Corner for a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
The driver, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Dwayne Legette, was found inside of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Legette later died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained from the shooting.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and identify additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Berkeley County dispatch at (843) 719-4505.
