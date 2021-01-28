Troopers looking to identify man who may have info on fatal hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say may have information on a fatal hit-and-run in Colleton County.
The hit-and run happened on SC 61 east of I-95 on Jan. 24 when a pedestrian was struck and killed.
On Thursday, the Highway Patrol released two pictures of the man they say they are looking for who may have information, as well as a picture of a vehicle they are seeking to identify.
Investigators say the pictures released were retrieved from the Circle C Travel Plaza off of Augusta Highway near I-95 in Walterboro around the time the collision happened.
Anyone with information about the identity of this individual or any other information about the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010 or (800) 768-1506 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.