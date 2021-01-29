Annual Charleston Boat Show kicks off at convention center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 41st Charleston Boat Show kicks off on Friday at noon at the Charleston Area Convention Center.
The three-day event will not have the normal interactive features, like fishing seminars, or as many attractions for kids like bouncy houses outside., according to JBM Associates, the event’s organizer.
JBM Associates President Jacqui McGuinness says the pandemic forced those changes. This year’s show, she says, is designed to be more of a retail shopping venue, but says there will be food trucks and live music outside.
She says about 65% of the event will be held outside this year.
All of the indoor activities, like the boats on display and vendor booths will be limited to 50% capacity throughout the weekend.
Click here for more information on the Charleston Boat Show.
Guests will be asked to wear a mask during the entire show.
McGuinness says the main focus this year is helping businesses.
“So many businesses have suffered through this pandemic, right? And it’s really an opportunity for our vendors to sell products and services, not just the boat dealers, but really all the supporting industries as well who have had a harder time,” McGuinness said. “So, we are encouraging people to come and buy from them. It’s a really good opportunity for our economy to stay in business and stay strong here in North Charleston.”
There are about 70 different boat lines represented at the show and multiple different vendors from the local community. Those includes marine products and services.
Some of the booths will be inside, while a lot have been moved to an outdoor tent.
The Boat Show has a ticket-less box office this year, so people are asked to buy tickets online before coming. This is to cut down on lines and congestion of people.
It will be open until 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.