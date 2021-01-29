Are two masks better than one?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Is wearing two face masks better than one when it comes to fighting COVID-19?
That’s the question circulating the nation right now, especially after one of our nation’s top health leaders, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said wearing two masks is “common sense.”
When asked, Dr. James Black, the medical director for emergency services with Pheobe Putney Health System, said he supports people wearing two masks if they want to.
“Again, I don’t think two masks will be twice as good as one mask but it should be incrementally better. I just can’t tell you how much,” said Dr. Black.
Black said people should be more concerned with making sure they wear at least one mask properly, meaning over your nose and mouth.
“I don’t think there’s any advantage of wearing two N95 masks, but certainly wearing a cloth mask over the N95 or wearing a pleated surgical mask with a cloth mask could increase your amount of protection,” said Dr. Black.
He said you shouldn’t wear soiled N95 masks, instead, through them out once they’re dirty and frequently wash your cloth masks.
Black said you should also keep in mind that wearing two masks could be problematic and could lead to touching your face more.
“People are going to fiddle with the second mask. If the two masks are fitting in different areas, there’ll be a constant desire to try to adjust both,” explained Black.
He said some Phoebe employees have been wearing two masks since the start of the pandemic. It’s not mandatory but it’s a personal preference at their hospitals.
Black said one N95 mask should get the job done.
“If you don’t have access to N95s, wearing a second mask is actually a good idea. I think if we can start with people wearing any mask properly, we’re gonna get the highest bang for the buck,” said Dr. Black.
Southwell leaders over in Tifton gave us their thoughts on the two mask debate as well.
“We operate on the recommendations made by the CDC, and at this time, they are recommending a mask with two or more layers of fabric, but not two individual masks. However, if individuals in the community want to wear a second mask while out and about to make them feel more comfortable and offer another layer of protection, that is their decision,” said Dr. Cameron Nixon, the chief transformation officer and an internal medicine physician at Southwell Medical Clinic.
We are still waiting on a comment from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southwest Health District on the topic.
