College of Charleston reports 107 active COVID-19 cases, 181 close contacts in quarantine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This week, confirmed coronavirus cases at the College of Charleston have spiked above 100 for the first time since early September.
In a letter Friday to students and staff, President Andrew Hsu says it has been a “tough week, a tough semester, even a tough year” for many at the college as cases more than doubled over the last two weeks.
Hsu also mentioned the recent discovery of the “South African” variant of the virus in the Lowcountry, urging people to stay vigilant on and off campus.
“I mention this new development to underscore the importance of every member of our campus community continuing to adhere to all rules, protocols and laws related to COVID-19,” Hsu said. “Earlier this week, I asked our campus community to stay committed to our health and safety protocols in order to meet the challenge, and, together, we have done well.”
As of Friday afternoon, the college is reporting 105 total active cases among students and 2 teachers. A total of 181 students and staff are currently quarantined due to close contact with the virus.
Student Guinevere Hartman said the recent spike has led to her spending less time on campus around classmates.
“Now that it’s gotten over 100, I would say people are definitely a little more worried about it and even people who don’t necessarily like online school starting to see, oh maybe I should kind of stay home a little more rather than go on campus,” Hartman said. “I used to come kind of every day to work and stuff but I definitely try to only come two or three days a week just in case.”
Starting this semester, randomly selected students are now required to do mandatory testing.
Freshman Josh Tiddy said he thinks more testing could be increasing the active COVID-19 case numbers.
“I know they are doing mandatory testing right now and they just started that, so I think that’s kind of going to cause a spike in the confirmed cases because I think there’s a lot of people that have it and are asymptomatic,” Tiddy said.
This week, the college president said there is a zero-tolerance policy to following COVID-19 rules as there have been several reports of large, non-socially distanced gatherings.
“The college is doing a pretty good job so far,” student Adi Tyavalluri said about the college’s response to the increased cases. “There’s only so much you can do, we have free will, students would find a way to hang out.”
Hartman, a college junior, said she is glad school leaders are sending a strong message to students and staff.
“I definitely appreciate it especially as someone who got to have a normal college experience,” Hartman said.
If caseloads increase, Hsu said he is prepared to make campus-wide changes.
“But please know, we are prepared to quickly adjust these plans if necessary,” Hsu said. “Yes, we will pivot at a moment’s notice, if and when necessary.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.