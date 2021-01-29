Company’s $16M investment will create 85 jobs in Charleston County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A logistics company specializing in freight and terminal operations announced plans Friday to establish operations in Charleston County, bringing 85 jobs to the area.
Montreal, Canada-based Ray-Mont Logistics will invest more than $16 million in a new facility to be located on Remount Road in North Charleston.
“Ray-Mont Logistics is proud to partner with the South Carolina Ports Authority and the state of South Carolina with the establishment of this new facility, which is the latest undertaking of terminal expansion throughout the United States,” CEO Charles Raymond said. “The Port of Charleston and the key advantages it brings to the North American supply chain will serve to complement our existing facilities, providing a strategic gateway to reach key global markets for exporters.”
The facility will increase the company’s capacity and logistical capabilities to better serve its clients, according to a release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.
“When a great company like Ray-Mont Logistics chooses to establish operations in South Carolina, it’s yet another testament to the fact that our state is open for business,” McMaster said. “Congratulations on this new investment in the Charleston County community, and we look forward to Ray-Mont Logistics’ success for many years to come.”
“Ray-Mont Logistics’ new facility in Charleston County will help a variety of industries export products around the world and succeed in a globally competitive marketplace,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said.
The company serves as a “one-stop shop” for a variety of logistical needs and enhances the customer experience on a global scale.
“Ray-Mont Logistics’ mission of facilitating international trade by enhancing the container supply chain is a welcome addition to South Carolina’s export transload sector,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said.
The new facility is expected to be completed by the spring of 2021.
