Design for new soccer, rec center in Summerville area nearly complete

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders hope to turn vacant land with chalk outlines for fields with poor drainage into a new first-class soccer and recreation center.
The Oakbrook Athletic Complex is being planned on the opposite side of the Summerville YMCA fields.
Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn says the county plans to add five soccer fields, two basketball courts, and general improvements like lighting, parking, and new concession and restroom facilities.
They also plan to add modern drainage systems to fix the current flooding issue.
Hearn says these improvements will completely transform the land and make it so those in the area don’t have to drive to another county for a facility.
“An upgraded field will enable more opportunities, more times available for people to use it,” Hearn said. “People have had to go to different parts of the Lowcountry, or even leaving the Lowcountry, to go to different towns to take advantage of the facilities. So we’re actually hoping to allow those that live in this area, to be able to take advantage of these improved fields.”
The Oakbrook Athletic Complex is part of a larger project called the Oakbrook TIF district, which Dorchester County, the Town of Summerville and Dorchester School District Two are working together on.
A TIF district is essentially a geographic area designated to generate revenue to pay off the bonds used to fund them.
Hearn says the county has set aside $5 million in the Oakbrook TIF for the athletic complex.
The conceptual design is being reviewed by Dorchester County Council. Once the design is approved, Hearn says the project is slated to begin as early as summer of 2021.
Construction will take about eight months to complete.
