‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Florence lotto player wins $200K on scratch-off
Source: SC Education Lottery
By WMBF News Staff | January 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:31 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence lotto player scratched his way to a cool $200,000.

After leaving work, the lucky winner purchased a $200K Cash game scratch-off at the Pilot Travel Center #337 on W. Lucas Street, lottery officials said.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he said of the moment he told his mom he won the lottery.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $200,000 playing the $200K Cash game are 1 in 660,000.

As of Friday, officials say no top prizes of $200,000 remain in the game.

For selling the winning ticket, Pilot Travel Center #337 received a commission of $2,000.

