Judge denies second motion for bond in Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A judge has denied a request for another bond hearing in the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery.
The attorney for defendant William Roderick “Roddie” Bryan argued his client’s uncontrolled high blood pressure in jail is a reason to reconsider bond.
Bryan took cell phone video of the deadly encounter between Arbery and defendants Travis and Gregory McMichael.
Arbery died after being shot on Feb. 23. The release of the video in May is what that led to the arrest of Bryan and the McMichaels. Since then, all three have been held in the Glynn County Jail.
