Lowcountry COVID-19 vaccine distribution rate fluctuating wildly

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster wants every dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in an arm within seven days. Currently, there are 46 organizations receiving the Pfizer vaccine in South Carolina.
Some of them are better than others in administering their vaccine allocations.
The Medical University of South Carolina has administered 53% of their 43,875 vaccines according to DHEC data - although MUSC argues the data is inaccurate.
Roper St. Francis has received far fewer doses at just 13,650 but have administered 82% of them.
Trident Medical Center is outpacing other Lowcountry vaccinators with 133% of their vaccines already given out. They are able to exceed 100% by getting more doses out of each vial. There are two things working in Trident’s favor. First, they have only received 1,890 vaccines. Second, the method of delivery.
“We have taken a sprint strategy in vaccinations which means when we open our clinics, we do them for seven days at a time with very long hours,” Dr. Lee Bigg said, chief medical officer. “We are not doing appointments. It is a walk-in service.”
Both Roper and MUSC are scheduling appointments to give the vaccine. They are also vaccinating people over 70 while Trident is still only inoculating those in Phase 1a. Biggs says scheduling is a fine system, but not necessarily the fastest one.
“The frustrations I think individuals were having initially with getting an appointment was that they couldn’t get one until March,” Biggs said. “That’s not going to get us to the levels of vaccinations uptake that we need to grow the herd immunity.”
He says Trident will continue to focus on vaccinating as fast as possible.
“When we get product from the state we take an all hands on deck approach and get as many vaccinators as we can and get as many people in until we have given out our last dose.
On the opposite end is Liberty Doctors LLC. They have received around 5,000 doses but have only given out just 21% of them.
