2021 Lowcountry Oyster Festival canceled

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Restaurant Foundation announced it has canceled the 2021 Lowcountry Oyster Festival.
The festival was postponed in December, but the CRF board decided to call off this year’s event.
“The health and safety of our guests, volunteers and the community have always been the number one priority of the Foundation,” Charleston Restaurant Foundation President Jonathan Kish said. “Although we have been diligently working to modify the event with appropriate safety precautions, we believe that cancelling is the safest decision at this time. We appreciate the community’s continued support of this charity event, and we look forward to next year’s festival.”
The event was set for Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant.
All remaining ticket holders will be notified by the ticket company and provided a full refund.
The board will instead focus on the 2022 event.
