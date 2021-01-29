Mount Pleasant police officers searching for missing woman

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.
Authorities are looking for 24-year-old Diamond Emani McNeil who was last seen on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. around Long Point Road where she was driving a small gray sedan, possibly a Ford Focus.
MPPD officials describe McNeil as a black female, 24 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 110 pounds, and last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and white jeans.
If anyone has information they are asked to contact Detective Ivey at (843) 856-3030 or DIvey@tompsc.com.
