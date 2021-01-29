Mount Pleasant police officers searching for missing woman

Mount Pleasant police officers searching for missing woman
Authorities are looking for 24-year-old Diamond Emani McNeil who was last seen on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. around Long Point Road where she was driving a small gray sedan, possibly a Ford Focus. (Source: Mount Pleasant police)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 29, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 6:27 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for 24-year-old Diamond Emani McNeil who was last seen on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. around Long Point Road where she was driving a small gray sedan, possibly a Ford Focus.

MPPD officials describe McNeil as a black female, 24 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 110 pounds, and last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and white jeans.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Detective Ivey at (843) 856-3030 or DIvey@tompsc.com.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.