Mt. Pleasant police chief announces retirement plans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie will retire after a 32-year law enforcement career this year, the town announced.
Richie will retire on May 7, according to a release from the town.
“Serving the Town of Mount Pleasant has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ritchie said. “None of it would have been possible without the department’s steadfast and courageous men and women dedicated to the community they protect. I would like to commend the entire police department for their unequalled commitment to excellence. I am equally grateful for the leadership and support the Mayor, Council and the Town Administrator have shown us throughout the years.”
“I thank Chief Ritchie for his service to the Town of Mount Pleasant. Our staff at the Town is called upon to offer superior service. Carl has done exactly that throughout his career and especially during his tenure as police chief,” Mount Pleasant Town Administrator Eric DeMoura said. “His leadership has been extraordinary, guiding us through good times and great challenges. He was a critical player in the Police Department’s national accreditations and in securing the Department’s place as one of America’s top police agencies. His character and his integrity were always unwavering and his devotion to his officers was exceptional. He has been the steady hand keeping Mount Pleasant safe. Congratulations, Carl, on a job well done.”
Richie joined the Mount Pleasant Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer and became the chief of police in 2013.
Prior to that, he served in the United States Air Force in 1984 where he served in Security Forces. He began his law enforcement career in 1988 with the North Charleston Police Department.
Ritchie is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Criminal Justice Leadership from Liberty University. He holds a Master of Criminal Justice from the Command College of South Carolina at Anderson University, and several criminal justice degrees.
