New SC COVID-19 cases top 3,000; total cases approach 400K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths in the state.
Today’s report also included 115 new probable cases and three new probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 390,977 confirmed cases, 44,656 probable cases, 6,271 confirmed deaths and 671 probable deaths.
Friday’s report tallied the results of 12,443 individual test results, of which 25% were positive.
As of Friday, a total of 4,856,499 million COVID-19 tests have been performed statewide.
