Savannah Police arrest man seen in social media post pointing gun from vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has made an arrest after investigating an incident reported to have happened on Victory Drive.
A post on social media shows a man in a vehicle pointing what looks like a gun in the direction of the photographer.
The Savannah Police Department posted to social media saying the department was aware of the post and would be looking into the incident.
WARNING: The content in the images may be inappropriate for some readers.
Thursday night Savannah Police updated they had arrested 31-year-old Joseph Jackson. Police say they responded to a report of a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Victory Drive and Wallin Street on January 26.
During the incident, they say Jackson pointed a firearm at a victim in another vehicle while driving.
Jackson was arrested without incident. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
